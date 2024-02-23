Central Arkansas visits Eastern Kentucky after Walker’s 24-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (9-21, 5-9 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-11, 11-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (9-21, 5-9 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-11, 11-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Central Arkansas Bears after Leland Walker scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-72 win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Colonels have gone 12-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky is first in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Walker averaging 4.3.

The Bears have gone 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is ninth in the ASUN scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 71.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 76.2 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Tucker Anderson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.2 points. Elias Cato is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.