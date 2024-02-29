Central Arkansas plays North Alabama following Daughtery’s 20-point game

North Alabama Lions (13-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-22, 5-10 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (13-16, 7-8 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-22, 5-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the North Alabama Lions after Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 95-82 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears are 5-9 on their home court. Central Arkansas is 3-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 7-8 in conference matchups. North Alabama is third in the ASUN with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 5.7.

Central Arkansas scores 72.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 76.0 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Jacari Lane is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.