Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb following Cato’s 20-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (16-11, 7-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-19, 5-7 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Lipscomb Bisons after Elias Cato scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 77-67 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears are 5-8 in home games. Central Arkansas gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Bisons have gone 7-5 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Joe Anderson averaging 4.1.

Central Arkansas scores 72.0 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 76.9 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14 points. Cato is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Derrin Boyd is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.