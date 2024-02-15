Central Arkansas hosts Austin Peay after Jones’ 27-point game

Austin Peay Governors (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-18, 5-6 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Austin Peay Governors (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (9-18, 5-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Central Arkansas Bears after Dezi Jones scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 79-76 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Bears are 5-7 on their home court. Central Arkansas is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Governors are 6-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is the leader in the ASUN giving up just 69.8 points per game while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Central Arkansas averages 72.2 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 69.8 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.1 points. Elias Cato is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Sai Witt is averaging 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 62.5% over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

