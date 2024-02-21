Cent. Conn. St. takes on Wagner after Amos’ 26-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-10, 9-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-12, 6-6 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-10, 9-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-12, 6-6 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the Wagner Seahawks after Kellen Amos scored 26 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 69-64 overtime loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks have gone 6-3 in home games. Wagner ranks fifth in the NEC with 13.3 assists per game led by Javier Esquerra Trelles averaging 4.5.

The Blue Devils are 9-3 in conference play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Wagner is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. scores 9.7 more points per game (72.5) than Wagner allows (62.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Esquerra Trelles is averaging 7.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Seahawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Amos is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jordan Jones is averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

