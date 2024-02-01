Ceaser’s 20 lead Old Dominion over Marshall 83-76

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Devin Ceaser had 20 points in Old Dominion’s 83-76 victory over Marshall on Thursday night. Ceaser…

Ceaser had three steals for the Monarchs (6-16, 2-9 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Tyrone Williams shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Thundering Herd (11-12, 6-4) were led by Kevon Voyles, who posted 23 points, four assists and two steals. Nate Martin added a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for Marshall. Obinna Anochili-Killen also had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

