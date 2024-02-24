Ceaser and Old Dominion host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-18, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-22, 2-14 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-18, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-22, 2-14 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Devin Ceaser scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 82-67 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Monarchs have gone 4-10 at home. Old Dominion has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers are 5-10 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 3.4.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Monarchs. Ceaser is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Ojiako is averaging 12.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

