Cash leads UT Arlington over UT Rio Grande Valley 89-70

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Aaron Cash scored 17 points to help UT Arlington defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 89-70 on Saturday night, handing the Vaqueros their eighth loss in a row.

Cash added five rebounds and four steals for the Mavericks (13-13, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference). DaJuan Gordon scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Shemar Wilson scored 15 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Sherman Brashear led the Vaqueros (6-19, 2-12) with 15 points. Daylen Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Elijah Elliott scored 14.

