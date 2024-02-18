Carter leads UTSA against Temple after 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-17, 1-11 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-17, 1-11 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Temple Owls after PJ Carter scored 22 points in UTSA’s 79-70 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 4-7 in home games. Temple is ninth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 2-10 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

Temple is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Owls and Roadrunners meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Temple.

Christian Tucker is averaging 12 points and 5.2 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 18 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 0-10, averaging 67.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 78.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.