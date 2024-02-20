Carter leads Providence against Xavier after 31-point showing

Providence Friars (17-9, 8-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 7-7 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (17-9, 8-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 7-7 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces the Xavier Musketeers after Devin Carter scored 31 points in Providence’s 81-70 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers are 10-5 in home games. Xavier ranks third in the Big East with 16.6 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.9.

The Friars are 8-7 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East with 13.7 assists per game led by Carter averaging 3.4.

Xavier’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Providence gives up. Providence has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Musketeers.

Carter is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.