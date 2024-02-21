Carter leads Providence against Xavier after 31-point game

Providence Friars (17-9, 8-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 7-7 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (17-9, 8-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (13-12, 7-7 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Xavier Musketeers after Devin Carter scored 31 points in Providence’s 81-70 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers are 10-5 in home games. Xavier has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Friars are 8-7 in conference play. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Xavier’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 73.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.0 Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12 points and 4.9 assists for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Carter is shooting 49.0% and averaging 19.3 points for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

