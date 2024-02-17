Carter helps Providence hand DePaul 13th straight loss, 81-70

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to propel Providence to an 81-70 victory…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to propel Providence to an 81-70 victory over DePaul on Saturday night, handing the Blue Demons their 13th straight loss.

Josh Oduro added 27 points on 10-for-12 shooting with six rebounds for the Friars (17-9, 8-7 Big East Conference). Jayden Pierre scored nine.

Jaden Henley and Elijah Fisher led the way for the Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14) with 15 points apiece. Jalen Terry added nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.