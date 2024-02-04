Carter and Providence host Villanova

Providence Friars (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 4-6 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (14-7, 5-5 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-10, 4-6 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Villanova Wildcats after Devin Carter scored 20 points in Providence’s 74-65 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 in home games. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.4.

The Friars are 5-5 against Big East opponents. Providence is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Villanova makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Providence has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Friars face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Dixon is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Carter is scoring 18.8 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.