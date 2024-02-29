Carpenter scores 17 as Sacred Heart tops Stonehill 79-51

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Carpenter had 17 points in Sacred Heart’s 79-51 win over Stonehill on Thursday night.…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Aidan Carpenter had 17 points in Sacred Heart’s 79-51 win over Stonehill on Thursday night.

Carpenter was 7 of 13 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Pioneers (15-15, 9-6 Northeast Conference). Joey Reilly scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Alex Sobel shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Skyhawks (4-26, 2-13) were led by Max Zegarowski, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Benigni added 10 points for Stonehill. In addition, Tony Felder finished with eight points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Sacred Heart hosts Merrimack and Stonehill travels to play Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.