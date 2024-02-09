Carlson and Utah host Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 6-6 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-8, 6-6 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils after Branden Carlson scored 27 points in Utah’s 105-99 overtime loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Utes have gone 13-1 at home. Utah averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Carlson is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah.

Frankie Collins is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

