Carlson and the Utah Utes take on conference foe UCLA

Utah Utes (15-10, 6-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-11, 9-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes visit Adem Bona and the UCLA Bruins on Sunday.

The Bruins have gone 8-4 at home. UCLA is ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Lazar Stefanovic leads the Bruins with 6.0 boards.

The Utes have gone 6-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.4.

UCLA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 14.7 more points per game (78.6) than UCLA gives up (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanovic is averaging 10.8 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Dylan Andrews is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals. Carlson is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.