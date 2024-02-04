Canisius visits Balanc and Quinnipiac

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-4, 9-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-12, 3-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-4, 9-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Matt Balanc scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-71 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats are 9-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 73.5 points per game, 2.1 more than the 71.4 Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

