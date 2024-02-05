Canisius plays Niagara on 8-game road slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10, 7-4 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (11-10, 7-4 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius travels to Niagara looking to stop its eight-game road losing streak.

The Purple Eagles are 4-6 on their home court. Niagara is third in the MAAC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Golden Griffins are 3-8 in MAAC play. Canisius has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Niagara makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Canisius averages 73.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 74.1 Niagara gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 15 points and four assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.