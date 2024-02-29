Canisius hosts Mount St. Mary’s following Montgomery’s 25-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (11-15, 6-10 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (11-15, 6-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Deshayne Montgomery scored 25 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Golden Griffins are 7-3 in home games. Canisius has a 7-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountaineers are 8-9 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Canisius is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 11.4 points and 12.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Montgomery is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

