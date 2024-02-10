Canisius defeats Iona 73-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 25 points helped Canisius defeat Iona 73-69 on Saturday. Uijtendaal had six rebounds for…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 25 points helped Canisius defeat Iona 73-69 on Saturday.

Uijtendaal had six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (9-14, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tre Dinkins scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Cam Palesse was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Jean Aranguren led the way for the Gaels (12-11, 7-5) with 21 points and six rebounds. Greg Gordon added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Iona. In addition, Jeremiah Quigley had 17 points.

Both teams next play Friday. Canisius visits Marist and Iona takes on Manhattan at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

