Campion and Southern Indiana host SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-18, 3-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-11, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-18, 3-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jack Campion scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 81-71 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-8 at home. Southern Indiana ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. AJ Smith paces the Screaming Eagles with 9.0 boards.

The Cougars have gone 6-5 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 70.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 72.5 Southern Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Smith is averaging 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Shamar Wright is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.