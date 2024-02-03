Campbell visits UNC Wilmington after White’s 25-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-11, 5-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 6-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-11, 5-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 6-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Trazarien White scored 25 points in UNC Wilmington’s 80-74 victory against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 6-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington is eighth in the CAA with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by White averaging 10.5.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell is sixth in the CAA scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Dell’Orso averaging 9.5.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The Seahawks and Fighting Camels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. White is averaging 20.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Dell’Orso is averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

