Campbell visits Monmouth after Rice’s 25-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 6-6 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (13-12, 6-6 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Xander Rice scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 77-65 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Hawks have gone 10-1 in home games. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA scoring 71.4 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-6 against CAA opponents.

Monmouth scores 71.4 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 68.7 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The Hawks and Fighting Camels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Jack Collins is shooting 33.7% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

