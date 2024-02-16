Campbell visits Drexel after Dell’Orso’s 31-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-10, 9-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (16-10, 9-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Drexel Dragons after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 31 points in Campbell’s 88-87 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Dragons have gone 10-1 at home. Drexel is the top team in the CAA averaging 35.8 points in the paint. Amari Williams leads the Dragons scoring 8.0.

The Fighting Camels are 6-7 in conference games. Campbell has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

Drexel makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Campbell averages 5.0 more points per game (70.3) than Drexel allows (65.3).

The Dragons and Fighting Camels face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Dell’Orso is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Fighting Camels. Gediminas Mokseckas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

