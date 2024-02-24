Campbell scores 28, Samford knocks off East Tennessee State 87-71

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Campbell’s 28 points helped Samford defeat East Tennessee State 87-71 on Saturday night. Campbell shot…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Campbell’s 28 points helped Samford defeat East Tennessee State 87-71 on Saturday night.

Campbell shot 9 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (25-4, 14-2 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones added 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five assists and five steals. Garrett Hicks shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Ebby Asamoah led the Buccaneers (14-15, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jaden Seymour added 17 points and two steals for East Tennessee State. Jadyn Parker also had eight points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

