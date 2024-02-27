Campbell leads Samford against Wofford after 28-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (25-4, 14-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-14, 8-8 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (25-4, 14-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-14, 8-8 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Wofford Terriers after Jaden Campbell scored 28 points in Samford’s 87-71 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Terriers are 10-2 in home games. Wofford is 6-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 against conference opponents. Samford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 4.0.

Wofford makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Samford has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Achor Achor is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

