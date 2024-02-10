Campbell, Jones each score 16 as Samford knocks off VMI 102-63

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jaden Campbell and Rylan Jones each scored 16 points helped Samford defeat VMI 102-63 on Saturday.…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jaden Campbell and Rylan Jones each scored 16 points helped Samford defeat VMI 102-63 on Saturday.

Campbell shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (22-3, 11-1 Southern Conference). Jones was 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. A.J. Staton-McCray had 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

Taeshaud Jackson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (4-21, 1-11). Corey Chesley also scored16 points for VMI. In addition, Stephen Olowoniyi finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The Keydets prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Samford took the lead with 19:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 56-35 at halftime, with Jones racking up 14 points. Samford extended its lead to 82-45 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Achor Achor scored a team-high seven points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Samford hosts Western Carolina and VMI takes on Furman on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.