Campbell and Samford host Wofford

Samford Bulldogs (25-4, 14-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-14, 8-8 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Wofford Terriers after Jaden Campbell scored 28 points in Samford’s 87-71 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Terriers have gone 10-2 at home. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Corey Tripp averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 14-2 in SoCon play. Samford scores 87.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Wofford makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Samford has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tripp is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

