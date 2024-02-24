Calvin leads Wright State against Oakland after 25-point outing

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 11-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-10, 14-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 11-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-10, 14-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Trey Calvin scored 25 points in Wright State’s 93-78 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-2 at home. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Jones averaging 1.9.

The Raiders are 11-6 in Horizon League play. Wright State averages 16.3 assists per game to lead the Horizon League, paced by Calvin with 4.3.

Oakland is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State scores 13.4 more points per game (85.8) than Oakland allows (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Calvin is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

