Calvin leads Wright State against Northern Kentucky after 22-point game

Wright State Raiders (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-11, 6-5 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Trey Calvin scored 22 points in Wright State’s 88-77 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Norse have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon League with 13.3 assists per game led by Michael Bradley averaging 4.4.

The Raiders have gone 7-5 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Braun averaging 2.1.

Northern Kentucky scores 72.6 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 81.4 Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 53.4% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Raiders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Calvin is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.0 points for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

