Calvin and Wright State host Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 7-4 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 7-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Youngstown State Penguins after Trey Calvin scored 27 points in Wright State’s 83-76 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Raiders are 6-3 in home games. Wright State leads the Horizon League with 86.1 points and is shooting 53.6%.

The Penguins are 8-3 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Wright State scores 86.1 points, 17.6 more per game than the 68.5 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 81.7 points per game, 0.6 more than the 81.1 Wright State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is scoring 20.0 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.2 points for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.