Calvin and Wright State host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-24, 0-13 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (13-11, 8-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -19; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Detroit Mercy Titans after Trey Calvin scored 21 points in Wright State’s 85-78 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Raiders have gone 6-4 at home. Wright State is the top team in the Horizon League averaging 41.6 points in the paint. Tanner Holden leads the Raiders scoring 11.3.

The Titans are 0-13 in conference play. Detroit Mercy is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 63.6 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 81.3 Wright State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Raiders.

Jayden Stone is scoring 20.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 88.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Titans: 0-10, averaging 67.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.