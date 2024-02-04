Caldwell leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese 77-74

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Southeastern Louisiana hold off McNeese 77-74…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Southeastern Louisiana hold off McNeese 77-74 on Saturday.

Caldwell made 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, adding four assists and three blocks for the Lions ( Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane had 15 points and six rebounds, while Roscoe Eastman scored 15 with five assists. Alec Woodard pitched in with 13 points and eight boards.

CJ Felder scored 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting with five rebounds off the bench for the Cowboys (). Christian Shumate and Shahada Wells added 15 points apiece. Shumate added eight rebounds and three steals. Wells had five assists and three steals. Javohn Garcia contributed 12 points and six assists.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.