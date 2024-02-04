ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Caldwell leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese 77-74

The Associated Press

February 4, 2024, 12:21 AM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Southeastern Louisiana hold off McNeese 77-74 on Saturday.

Caldwell made 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, adding four assists and three blocks for the Lions ( Southland Conference). Roger McFarlane had 15 points and six rebounds, while Roscoe Eastman scored 15 with five assists. Alec Woodard pitched in with 13 points and eight boards.

CJ Felder scored 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting with five rebounds off the bench for the Cowboys (). Christian Shumate and Shahada Wells added 15 points apiece. Shumate added eight rebounds and three steals. Wells had five assists and three steals. Javohn Garcia contributed 12 points and six assists.

