Caldwell guides SE Louisiana past Northwestern State 69-59

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 15 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat Northwestern State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Caldwell also had eight rebounds for the Lions (11-13, 6-5 Southland Conference). Roscoe Eastmond added 14 points and seven assists. Roger McFarlane scored 11.

Cliff Davis led the Demons (6-18, 4-7) with 17 points and three steals. Chris Mubiru scored nine.

