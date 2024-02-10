Caldwell guides SE Louisiana past Northwestern State 69-59

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 15 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat Northwestern State 69-59 on Saturday night.
Caldwell also had eight rebounds for the Lions (11-13, 6-5 Southland Conference). Roscoe Eastmond added 14 points and seven assists. Roger McFarlane scored 11.
Cliff Davis led the Demons (6-18, 4-7) with 17 points and three steals. Chris Mubiru scored nine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
