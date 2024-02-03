Caldwell and SE Louisiana host McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (19-2, 8-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-13, 3-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (19-2, 8-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-13, 3-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Nick Caldwell scored 26 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-58 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 6.6.

The Cowboys are 8-0 in Southland play. McNeese has a 14-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

SE Louisiana makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). McNeese averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McFarlane is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Shahada Wells is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

