Cal visits Washington after Johnson’s 30-point game

California Golden Bears (10-15, 6-8 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the California Golden Bears after Koren Johnson scored 30 points in Washington’s 85-65 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies are 10-4 in home games. Washington averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 6-8 in conference games. Cal is third in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.7.

Washington makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Cal averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jaylon Tyson is shooting 48.5% and averaging 20.0 points for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

