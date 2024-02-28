Cal visits Colorado after Simpson’s 28-point game

California Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -11; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the California Golden Bears after KJ Simpson scored 28 points in Colorado’s 89-65 win over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 14-1 on their home court. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 scoring 80.6 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 9-8 in Pac-12 play. Cal ranks eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Colorado averages 80.6 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 75.8 Cal gives up. Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

