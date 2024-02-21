Cal Poly visits CSU Fullerton after Brewton’s 30-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-22, 0-14 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-15, 4-10 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-22, 0-14 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-15, 4-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Dominic Brewton scored 30 points in CSU Fullerton’s 76-69 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans are 5-5 in home games. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Mustangs are 0-14 in conference play. Cal Poly is 4-16 against opponents with a winning record.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 62.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 68.9 CSU Fullerton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewton is averaging 15.3 points for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Jarred Hyder averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Kobe Sanders is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

