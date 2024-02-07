Cal Poly visits Allen-Eikens and CSU Northridge

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-19, 0-11 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-9, 5-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-19, 0-11 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (14-9, 5-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 26 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-70 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 8-3 in home games. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 41.6 rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 7.2.

The Mustangs are 0-11 in Big West play. Cal Poly ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

CSU Northridge scores 76.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 72.1 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 62.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 73.1 CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Barnett is averaging 2.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Matadors. Allen-Eikens is averaging 18 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.7 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.