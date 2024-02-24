Cal Poly takes on UC Riverside, aims to stop 15-game skid

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-16, 7-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-23, 0-15 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-16, 7-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-23, 0-15 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly looks to break its 15-game losing streak when the Mustangs take on UC Riverside.

The Mustangs have gone 3-9 at home. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Highlanders are 7-9 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has an 8-15 record against opponents above .500.

Cal Poly averages 62.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 71.1 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 69.0 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 72.7 Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.