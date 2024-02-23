Cal Poly plays UC Riverside, looks to end home slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-16, 7-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-23, 0-15 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (12-16, 7-9 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-23, 0-15 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly is looking to stop its eight-game home losing streak with a victory against UC Riverside.

The Mustangs are 3-9 in home games. Cal Poly has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 7-9 in conference play. UC Riverside is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 69.0 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 72.7 Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Armotrading is averaging 4.8 points for the Mustangs. Kobe Sanders is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.