Cal Poly plays UC Davis following Sanders’ 23-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (13-8, 8-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-18, 0-10 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UC Davis Aggies after Kobe Sanders scored 23 points in Cal Poly’s 73-59 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Mustangs have gone 3-7 in home games. Cal Poly has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 8-2 in Big West play. UC Davis scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is averaging 19 points for the Mustangs.

Elijah Pepper averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

