Cal Poly plays Long Beach State on 10-game road skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-20, 0-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-9, 6-5 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-20, 0-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-9, 6-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hits the road against Long Beach State looking to end its 10-game road losing streak.

The Beach have gone 6-2 in home games. Long Beach State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs are 0-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State scores 78.6 points, 6.2 more per game than the 72.4 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Kobe Sanders is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.