Cal Poly plays Hawaii following Hyder’s 21-point outing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-7 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-21, 0-13 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -8.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Jarred Hyder scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 77-68 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 3-8 in home games. Cal Poly is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-7 in Big West play. Hawaii averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Cal Poly averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

