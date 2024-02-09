Cal Poly faces Long Beach State, aims to break 12-game slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-20, 0-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-9, 6-5 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-20, 0-12 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (14-9, 6-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly enters the matchup against Long Beach State after losing 12 in a row.

The Beach have gone 6-2 at home. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West with 15.3 assists per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 4.1.

The Mustangs have gone 0-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.5 points for the Beach. Traore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Jarred Hyder is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals. Kobe Sanders is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.