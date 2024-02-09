Cal hosts UCLA after Tyson’s 27-point performance

UCLA Bruins (12-11, 7-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (12-11, 7-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the UCLA Bruins after Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points in Cal’s 83-77 overtime win against the USC Trojans.

The Golden Bears are 8-5 on their home court. Cal is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Bruins have gone 7-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.3.

Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 66.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.5 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Sebastian Mack is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.