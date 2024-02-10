Cal hosts Mack and UCLA

UCLA Bruins (12-11, 7-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (12-11, 7-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on the California Golden Bears after Sebastian Mack scored 21 points in UCLA’s 82-74 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-5 in home games. Cal is 1-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins have gone 7-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.3.

Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 66.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.5 Cal allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal.

Mack is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.