Cal faces Oregon following Aimaq’s 21-point game

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (12-15, 8-8 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (12-15, 8-8 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the Oregon Ducks after Fardaws Aimaq scored 21 points in Cal’s 81-73 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-6 in home games. Cal has a 2-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ducks are 10-5 in Pac-12 play. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Cal averages 75.1 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 71.7 Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.8 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

