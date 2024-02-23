Cal Baptist visits Smith and Tarleton State

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (19-7, 12-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-12, 7-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (19-7, 12-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jakorie Smith scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 77-74 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Texans are 9-2 in home games. Tarleton State averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Lancers are 7-8 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist ranks third in the WAC with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 8.9.

Tarleton State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.7% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Innocenti is averaging 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Texans. Smith is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 40.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

