Cal Baptist takes on SFA, seeks to stop 5-game slide

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-13, 7-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-13, 7-9 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist looks to end its five-game skid when the Lancers take on SFA.

The Lancers are 10-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 6.4.

The ‘Jacks are 7-9 against conference opponents. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 40.0% and averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.